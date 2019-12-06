LIVE NOW /
Mall at Johnson City to host Sensitive Santa event December 8

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For a few hours on Sunday, families of children with special sensory needs will have the opportunity to meet Santa in a quiet, and welcoming environment.

The annual event hosted by the Mall at Johnson City will be held from 9-11 a.m. on December 8 and allows for children with all abilities to meet Santa in a sensory-friendly space.

The event is free to attend and includes muted lights, quiet music, and a learning center with play stations for the kids.

The event is held in partnership with Autism Speaks.

For more information about the event and to reserve a time click HERE.

