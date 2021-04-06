Mall at Johnson City to host ribbon-cutting Thursday for new Greek-themed addition to food court

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City will officially welcome a new food stop Thursday, April 8.

According to a release from the mall, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. for the new Greeko’s Café and Grill in the food court.

The counter-service restaurant can be found next to Pal’s in the food court.

“To celebrate the day, Greeko’s will offer a $5 gift card to the first 40 customers at the event,” the release states.

The first Greeko’s Café and Grill location opened in 2018 in Abingdon.. The mall location will mark the second opening for the company and its first venture into Tennessee.

“Greeko’s Café and Grill is locally owned and operated and features authentic Mediterranean recipes from the family of owner and chef Mustafa Ahmed,” the release states. “The restaurant is well known for its lamb gyro.”

Greeko’s will offer ETSU students a 10% discount every day, according to the release.

“Greeko’s Café and Grill is so diverse. Not only does it have authentic Greek food and gyros, but they also have great options for our guests who follow a vegetarian, vegan or keto diet,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City. “Greeko’s is a wonderful addition to our food court and we are excited they chose our venue for their first Tennessee location.”