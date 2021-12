JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Furry friends will have a chance to meet and get a picture with Santa Claus at the Johnson City Mall on Monday.

The ‘Paws and Claus’ event will start at 6 p.m. and continue until 8.

Also available will be plaid bandanas for your pet and free caricatures with photo purchases.

If you can’t make it out tomorrow, don’t worry because Santa Claus will be back again on Dec. 13.