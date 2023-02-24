JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives of The Mall at Johnson City say repair efforts to a sinkhole that opened in the business’s rear parking lot are complete as of Friday.

According to Ashley Grindstaff, general manager of the mall, new asphalt over the hole will be completed “in the coming weeks, weather permitting.”

News Channel 11’s crew near the mall on Friday saw cones and tape surrounding the site of the sinkhole, which appears to have been filled.

Photo: WJHL

The sinkhole, which the mall said formed Monday night, was visible from the road accessing the rear parking lot. Grindstaff said in a Tuesday statement that no injuries occurred as a result of the sinkhole.

News Channel 11 spoke with a man Tuesday who said he was in the parking lot at the time the sinkhole formed, which he claimed caused damage to his vehicle.