JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will reopen at noon on Feb. 10 after being closed for two days following a waterline break.

According to a social media post by the mall, retailer hours may vary after the building reopens. Customers are encouraged to call ahead if they plan to visit a specific store.

Business owners told News Channel 11 on Thursday that the closure has already resulted in a loss of a few thousand dollars.

The Mall previously announced it would be closed ‘until further notice’ on Thursday.