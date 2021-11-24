Mall at Johnson City releases Christmas events schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City has a jam-packed schedule of Christmas events that lay ahead.

First, Santa Claus will be making appearances for photos in the JCPenny food court starting on Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Dec. 24. Those interested in taking photos with Santa are encouraged to make reservations prior to coming out. A complete list of hours, pricing and reservations can be found on the mall’s website.

Next will be Small Business Saturday, when shoppers will be able to shop at more than 20 small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 27. While shopping, guests will be able to hear live music provided by a local DJ from 12 to 3 p.m. A list of small businesses can also be found by clicking here.

The mall will also be celebrating the holiday season with music and a tree lighting event that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. During the lighting, Rollerdance Tri-Cities, Griswald Christmas Characters and Princess Characters will be providing entertainment. Guest can also take advantage of a hot chocolate bar with free mugs, smores kits and music by ‘The Kindest People.’

‘Paws and Claus’ will be held at the mall which gives a chance for dog and cat owners to mingle while their pet’s photos are taken with Santa Claus on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Pets will also find treats and more at the event.

The Mall at Johnson City will also be providing Holiday Gift Guides if you need a little direction with finding the perfect gift. There will be guides for pets, items for him and her as well as beauty lovers. The release from the mall states that you can find information and shop from your home starting Nov. 29 to Dec. 14 and by following the Mall at Johnson City on their Instagram page.

Last, but surely not least, guests will be able to participate in the ‘Kindness Campaign’ by taking part in ‘Make Kindness Stick.’ The event will include an interactive art display which will be located near the community vaccination center on the upper level of the mall.

In addition to these events, shoppers may take part in extended shopping hours as well as find Black Friday specials in stores at the mall.

To learn more about the Mall at Johnson City, these events and more you can visit mallatjohnsoncity.com.