Mall at Johnson City plants Earth Day tree in honor of local healthcare workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City planted a tree on Wednesday as part of Earth Day and in honor of local healthcare workers.

According to a release from the mall, the tree was planted at the mall’s entrance between Sunset Drive and Mount Castle.









The tree was donated by Englewood Landscaping and serves as token of appreciation to local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to come together with Englewood Landscaping to celebrate our heroes and bring this permanent reminder of them to The Mall at Johnson City said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City. “Earth Day is the perfect reminder that especially during tough times, we are stronger when we come together as a community.”

2020 marks 50 years of Earth Day celebrations.

