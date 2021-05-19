Mall at Johnson City participating #ScholarSpree sweepstakes for local high school, college graduates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is offering local high school and college graduates a chance to win hundreds or even thousands of dollars in spending money.

According to a release from the mall, the #ScholarSpree sweepstakes is a national contest conducted through the mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group (WPG).

The class of 2021, including both high school and college graduates from the Tri-Cities region, can enter the contest by entering their name and email address here. Those who enter must select the Mall at Johnson City when submitting their information.

WPG is giving away a total of $10,000 to 13 winners. The prizes range from $500 to $3,000 and can be used at and WPG center across the country, including the Mall at Johnson City.

The release states that participating graduates can earn bonus entries into the sweepstakes by tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following the mall’s social media accounts.

The contest runs from May 10 through June 7. According to the release, winners will be notified June 9.

“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager, The Mall at Johnson City. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that The Mall at Johnson City continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”