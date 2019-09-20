Mall at Johnson City owner: ‘Exciting’ redevelopment efforts set to kick off in 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One day after Sears announced it will be shutting its doors in early 2020, Mall at Johnson City officials said they have redevelopment efforts already in the works.

A news release from Washington Prime Group, the owner of the Mall at Johnson City, details exciting redevelopment efforts that are expected to kick off next year.

The news release said an announcement will be coming in the near future and that, “The Company is committed to reinvesting in The Mall at Johnson City and maintaining its longstanding presence as the gathering place to shop, play, eat and drink in the Tri-Cities.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Johnson City Sears closing in early 2020

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton is working to learn more about these redevelopment plans and will have the full story later tonight on WJHL and updates throughout the day on WJHL.com.