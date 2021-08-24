Mall at Johnson City hosts annual teacher appreciation event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City honored local teachers at its annual teacher’s appreciation event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, teachers were given bags of gifts. However, this year the coordinators encouraged teachers to shop while in stores.

“We’re just excited to celebrate teachers in the community. We appreciate them so much,” said Sheila Reed, marketing director of the mall. “We know the past couple of years it’s been a little tough. We just want to show them love and how much we appreciate them here.”

Some featured stores for this event were Ally B’s Boutique, Merle Norman, Rose and Remington, Curve and Cloth, Mercantile 423, and Mimi’s Cookies N’ Creamery.

