Mall at Johnson City: Chipotle restaurant to open for guests March 31

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City has announced the new Chipotle Mexican Grill will officially open at the end of March.

According to a release from the mall, the restaurant will open on March 31 to guests.

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned for the opening day.

This is the first Chipotle restaurant to come to the Tri-Cities, according to the release. The nearest franchise is in Knoxville, the mall reports.

“Bringing the first Chipotle Mexican Grill to market is paramount,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager, The Mall at Johnson City. “We are looking forward to celebrating the opening of Chipotle while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”