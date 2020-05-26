Mall at Johnson City announces retailer Palmetto Moon set to open June 5

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The interior of an existing Palmetto Moon store. Photo courtesy Palmetto Moon.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mall at Johnson City announced on social media Tuesday that the retailer Palmetto Moo is set to open June 5 at 11 a.m.

The store will be in just over 8,000 square feet in the mall’s upper level near J.C. Penney in space most recently operated by Mercantile 423. 

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Southern Lifestyle’ apparel, gift retailer Palmetto Moon coming to The Mall at Johnson City

Palmetto Moon now operates in five states. They opened a Knoxville store last year.

Johnson City will be its third Tennessee location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss