Mall at Johnson City announces retailer Palmetto Moon set to open June 5

The interior of an existing Palmetto Moon store. Photo courtesy Palmetto Moon.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mall at Johnson City announced on social media Tuesday that the retailer Palmetto Moo is set to open June 5 at 11 a.m.

The store will be in just over 8,000 square feet in the mall’s upper level near J.C. Penney in space most recently operated by Mercantile 423.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Southern Lifestyle’ apparel, gift retailer Palmetto Moon coming to The Mall at Johnson City

Palmetto Moon now operates in five states. They opened a Knoxville store last year.

Johnson City will be its third Tennessee location.