Male eagle at ETSU Johnson City nest named ‘Boone’ after community votes on submitted names

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The latest adult bald eagle to be observed on the East Tennessee State University Eagle Cams has finally been named.

After taking submissions from the community, ten of the top names were selected by the ETSU Biological Sciences Department.

The department opened a survey to allow the community to vote for their favorite of those options.

After tallying the votes, the male eagle at the Johnson City nest has officially been named “Boone.”

Photo: ETSU Biological Sciences

Boone is the newest adult eagle to join the ETSU nests after Shima’s former mate, Noshi, vanished in 2020.

Boone was officially named on Tuesday, March 16, according to the biological sciences department website.

As of Wednesday, Shima has laid three eggs at the Johnson City nest that she and Boone call home. No eaglets have hatched yet.

Two eaglets have hatched at the Bluff City nest to parents Frances and Eugene, marking the 19th and 20th eaglets at the project.

You can see a live feeds of the eagles at both the Johnson City and Bluff City nests by clicking here.