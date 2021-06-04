‘Make sure you wear some dancing shoes’ | Fridays After 5 series kicks-off

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Make sure you wear some dancing shoes because we have some really fun bands booked this summer,” Lindsey Jones, Market Manager Johnson City Development Authority said about Fridays After 5.

The event series used to be called Founders After 5 but rebranded when it moved from Founders Park to King Commons. Jones said that move will allow for bigger audiences, bigger bands and more activities. The move allows for up to 2,000 people to attend, which Jones said is much more than could fit in Founders Park.

Fridays After 5 is scheduled for almost every Friday from 6-8 p.m. from June 4 until September 28.

The free, family-friendly event brings live music to Downtown Johnson City. Proceeds from drink sales benefit local charities.

“We’ll have two beer tents. We’ll be operating multiple lines to keep the lines going quickly,” said Jones. “And each week the beer sales will go to a non-profit as well.”

There will be designated areas to drink at the event, but no outside alcohol will be allowed in. Jones suggests supporting local restaurants while you attend by picking up dinner to-go to eat at the concert. Be sure to also bring chairs and blankets to sit in and spread out across the large hill overlooking the stage.

This year, a new “Family Fun Zone” will be open for kids to do various activities and run around, while their parents can still listen to the music and see the stage.

“It’s beside the children’s playground, so it allows for the parents to hang out there and watch their kids play on the playground and also run freely with hula hoops, bubbles and dance. If you’ve been to Founders After 5 in the past, you know that the kids love to dance at this event,” said Jones.

The Get Right Band from Asheville will be taking the stage Friday, June 4. The lineup through July 23 is out, but organizers said the rest of the summer lineup will be announced soon.