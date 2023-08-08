BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Make-a-Wish of East Tennessee is aiming to grant wishes for critically ill children.

On Thursday, News Channel 11 is partnering with the non-profit in an effort to do just that.

A machine, daily medicine, and lots of doctors are what Bristol, Tennessee seven-year-old Myah Miller has known all of her life.

“She was in the hospital for the first two years of her life,” said Myah’s mother, Shonda Vance.

Myah was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just a baby.

“The first thing I read was just the life expectancy, and that was hard but after talking to her doctors and stuff,” Vance said. “We kind of had a game plan… that was just a number and that didn’t mean it was her number. “

Cystic fibrosis is a rare disorder that damages the lungs, digestive tract and other organs. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.

“We couldn’t get ahead on what was going on because we knew she had [Cystic Fibrosis] but everything they tried just wasn’t working to get her weight up and all that stuff,” Vance said.

Myah takes medicine and has a vest that helps clear the mucus out of her lungs. She also has regular trips to her team of doctors.

“She’s got her pulmonary doctor. She’s got a whole [Cystic Fibrosis] team and then the [gastrologist], [Ear, nose and throat] doctor,” Vance said. “There’s a lot of doctors that see her so there may be three or four appointments in a month that she has to miss school for because we have to drive to Knoxville.”

Myah is one of four kids.

“The hospital visits are hard. They’re lengthy, and we have four kids. It’s very tough on us all,” said Myah’s father, Andrew Vance. “Most of the time, my wife will spend the time down there for the majority of it, and I’ll travel back and forth.”

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Myah and her family get to go on a trip to Panama City Beach.

“I am just going to ask if we can go to the pool first then have a cookout and then tomorrow we can go to the beach,” said Myah.

The family is excited to go to Panama City since the water is so clear. Myah has to go somewhere within driving distance of the Tri-Cities.

“She was actually at work that day with me whenever I found out,” said Shonda Vance. “I told her and she was like ‘I’m gonna freak out. I’m gonna freak out.'”

Myah loves dolphins and seeing one is also her wish.

“I was going to go see dolphins in the beach and the glass tank and stuff,” said Myah. “Some of them are rare some of them are pink, some of them are normal, some of them are beautiful and cute.”

Thursday’s telethon starts at 6 a.m. on News Channel 11 and will last throughout the day.