BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Payton Marion is an 18-year-old who lives with cerebral palsy. His mother, Amy Marion, said that despite his challenges, Payton still manages to be the smartest kid she knows.

“He is physically not able to walk or to talk, but he is brilliant,” she said. “So, he is one of the smartest kids I know.”

Payton is an avid Star Wars fan, having seen all the films and watching videos about the top secrets in the Star Wars Resort in Disneyworld. Through Make-A-Wish, Payton and his family will spend five nights in Florida with two of those nights in the Star Wars hotel.

On Monday evening, Marion’s family and friends, along with members of the Make-A-Wish Board, gathered at Pin and Friends in Bristol to announce the granted wish.

Brett Mayes, a member of the board for Make-A-Wish East TN, said Monday’s gathering was their official send off for Payton and his family.

“His wish was to go to Disney and Florida and to stay in the Star Wars themed resort; and so we’re here kind of as his wish send-off,” said Mayes.

Marion says they got involved with Make-A-Wish through Payton’s doctor, who made the referral to the organization. Marion says she didn’t know much about the local organization before the doctor said something.

“One of the specialist doctors had kind of mentioned, if I had ever considered Make-A-Wish,” said Marion. “I wasn’t really familiar with Make-A-Wish and I didn’t really know exactly what the qualifications were for that and really didn’t think of Payton as somebody that’d be a Make-A-Wish participant.”

Marion said she wants to make sure Payton has a great time on the trip.

“We do everything with him like he’s a normal kid, and makes me cry, because this is something that he’s actually going to get to do like a normal kid,” said Marion. “And so that’s really big for us.”