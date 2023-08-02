JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is gathering help from the public as they provide wishes for over 120 people in need.

On Thursday, August 10, the group will partner with News Channel 11 for a day-long telethon to help make these wishes possible.

The day-long event begins bright and early at 6:00 a.m. For more information on Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, click here.

Garrett Wagley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, stopped by Good Morning Tri-Cities to talk about the telethon.