Make-A-Wish adapting to pandemic, grants Kingsport teen’s wish virtually

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Make-A-Wish foundation is finding new and creative ways to cheer up critically ill children even during the pandemic.

The charity recently granted a wish to Kingsport teen Chloe Cress who has been battling cancer.

She wished to meet YouTube personality ‘MatPat’ and officials with Make-A-Wish were able to grant her wish virtually.

According to a release from Make-A-Wish, “MatPat is the online screen name for Matthew Patrick. MatPat is the creator and narrator of the YouTube series The Game Theorists, better known as Game Theory. He discusses video games and the gaming industry. MatPat has created two spinoffs focusing on film and food.”

Officials with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee said they still need donations to grant further wishes.

