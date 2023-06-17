JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities runners set off on a 5K to raise funds that bring local children’s dreams to life on Saturday.

Run For Wishes: A Magical 5K featured costumed runners who started their route at East Tennessee State University. From fairies to bunny rabbits, runners took off to help kids facing critical illnesses enjoy themselves.

“Wishes have a tremendous impact,” Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, said about the event. “It’s hope on the horizon, knowing that you’re going to get a wish is part of the medicine. And then the wish itself just brings joy to children.”

The awareness raised by events like Saturday’s 5k can make a real difference, Wagley said.

“People really embrace the magical 5K,” Wagley said. “They dress up as their favorite character or superhero, princess because wishes are magical. We want people to connect with that mission and dressing up as a character helps align this race with that mission.”