BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water line break in Bristol, Tennessee has closed a lane on Volunteer Parkway Thursday.

According to a tweet from the City of Bristol, TN, the “major water line break” is expected to take several hours to repair.

The northbound lane of Volunteer Parkway near Godsey Road is closed as of 11:21 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or alternatively use Bluff City Highway.