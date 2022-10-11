JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of Johnson City’s biggest and most expensive sewer infrastructure projects in years got a financial shot in the arm Tuesday with the announcement it will receive more than $7.8 million to help offset project costs.

The money, in the form of a federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant, was the largest amount of 12 grants announced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). TDEC is administering the grants, which are going toward drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects across the state.

40-inch pipe sits waiting for installation at a major sewer infrastructure upgrade in east Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

Johnson City’s water and sewer department has already completed Phase I of its “Lower Brush Creek Interceptor Replacement” project. Overall, the project — which has been discussed for more than five years and which TDEC has at times urged the city to complete sooner — is replacing 21,000 feet of 30-inch diameter “interceptor” line built 65 years ago.

The pipe collects sewer from miles of smaller lines and carries it to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Riverview Road near the Watauga River. The new interceptor is constructed of 40-inch pipe, using a combination of iron and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material.

Crews from Garney Construction and Hazen & Sawyer Engineering were on site Tuesday just off of Fairview Avenue and Eddie Williams Road. They’re beginning Phase II of the project, which will continue taking the replacement interceptor pipe west toward Broadway.

It ends and will tie in with existing line around Allied Metals on Prince Street.

The description by TDEC of Johnson City’s grant says the city will leverage the grant funds with a loan from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) “to extend the upgrades to its aging and failing wastewater system.”

The grant will help replace “21,000 linear feet of main collection lines all the way from downtown Johnson City to the treatment plant,” the release states.

When Johnson City opened bids for the project more than two years ago, the proposed cost was nearly $30 million.

Water and sewer officials were not available to provide additional details on the project Tuesday.