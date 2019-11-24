Major cell service outage reported in Lee County, Va.

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia issued a major cell service outage alert Sunday.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that there has been a major cell service outage in Lee County, and the surrounding region since approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The post said that all Verizon Wireless and Straight Talk customers are without service.

The sheriff’s office had not been able to confirm whether AT&T customers have been affected at the time.

They also noted that Verizon gave a restoral window of roughly 12 hours which would estimate being around noon Sunday.

The post also said that WIFI hotspots are functioning as long as they are not from wireless service.