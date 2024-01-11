BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee has selected the next director of its parks and recreation department.

Mike Mains will officially take the role of Bristol Parks and Rec. Director Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.

As the head of the department, Mains will oversee Bristol’s more than two dozen city parks and greenways, as well as spearhead recreational programming throughout the year.

Mains previously served in the same role in Elizabethton and worked in an executive capacity with the former Minor League Elizabethton Twins. He was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2020.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the city and the incredible team I’ve had the privilege to work with in Elizabethton. I leave with great memories and friendships that I will cherish, and I wish them nothing but the very best,” Mains said in the release. “God has certainly blessed me throughout the years, and He has opened a door for me to embark on a new opportunity in Bristol. It is an incredible community with a lot to offer, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to build upon and strengthen the fantastic work that’s already in place.”

Mains also received a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from Wingate College.