SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers in the South Fork Utility District may notice an issue with their water.

The utility district is experiencing a main water line break Monday, a spokesperson said.

The break occurred on Weaver Pike in the area of Cant Hook Hill Road and Grandor Street.

News Channel 11 has inquired as to how many customers are affected and when the repair work is expected to be complete.