JOHNSON CIT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Main Street Theatre took to social media Saturday to announce the permanent closure of the Johnson City location.

“On our journey to provide unparalleled entertainment downtown, we rose above many challenges and obstacles and prevailed,” the post read. “However, we have now reached a roadblock that is truly insurmountable. We regret to inform our community and friends that we will be closing our doors permanently at this downtown location.”