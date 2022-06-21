KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport announced an informational meeting will be held about the Main Street Rebuild project.

“We want to be as transparent as we can about the project and provide folks with as much information as possible,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.

The meeting will provide community members with conceptual drawings, maps and a space to ask questions to city staff.

The meeting will be held on June 28, at 6 p.m. at City Hall on 415 Broad St. in Room 307.

Construction for rebuilding Main Street is scheduled to begin later this summer. For more information visit www.kingsporttn.gov/mainstreet.