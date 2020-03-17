Main Street Pizza in Johnson City, Kingsport to temporarily close over COVID-19 concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local restaurant owner has decided to close three restaurants in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Owner Jamie Dove announced on Facebook that he is closing Main Street Pizza locations in Johnson City and Kingsport as well as the County Line Pie restaurant in Chuckey.

Dove said he will consider reopening the restaurants in several weeks, but with take-out or delivery service only.

He also said he is going to divide up the remaining food amongst his employees.