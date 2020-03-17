Breaking News
NASCAR postpones all races through May 3, including Food City 500
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

Main Street Pizza in Johnson City, Kingsport to temporarily close over COVID-19 concerns

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local restaurant owner has decided to close three restaurants in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Owner Jamie Dove announced on Facebook that he is closing Main Street Pizza locations in Johnson City and Kingsport as well as the County Line Pie restaurant in Chuckey.

Dove said he will consider reopening the restaurants in several weeks, but with take-out or delivery service only.

He also said he is going to divide up the remaining food amongst his employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss