Main Street: Greeneville offers $150,000 in grant funds for downtown restoration

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street: Greeneville (MSG), one of 14 organizations to receive funds from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee as part of a 2021 development grant program, has announced their conditions for passing funds on to downtown businesses.

According to a press release from the organization, the main goal of the Greeneville Downtown Improvement Grant Program is to encourage restoration and improvements of commercial building façades in the Main Street Overlay District.

In total, the grant program has $150,000 at its disposal. Each applicant must offer 25% matching funding to be eligible, and must submit an application by Jan. 27, 2022.

“Strategic investments to the Main Street District, the heart of downtown and the community, will encourage additional economic development and vitality of the area,” the release reads. “Improved aesthetics also increase property values, enhance the marketability of space within the buildings, and draw businesses, residents and tourists to the area for years to come.”

In order to qualify for the grant, a business must have at least 50% of the planned funds dedicated to façade improvement like lighting, window, door, signage, and paint work.

The full grant application can be viewed and downloaded here, or a paper copy can be collected at the 310 South Main Street office.