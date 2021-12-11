Main Street Elizabethton: Parade is on, rain or shine

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After some confusion regarding parade timelines, Main Street Elizabethton officials confirmed that the Elizabethton Christmas Parade is still on today.

According to Main Street Elizabethton director Courtney Bean, the parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The parade will go on rain or shine, and Bean said that the only thing that could stop the show is if conditions are unsafe for visitors.

Bean said severe winds or lightning could present that danger, but Storm Team 11’s Jeremy Eisenzopf forecasts that severe weather threats for the Tri-Cities have largely passed.

To check the status of the parade, Bean said to keep an eye on Main Street Elizabethton’s Facebook page for official announcements.