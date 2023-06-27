ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Main Street Elizabethton is launching a new program called “Pet Friendly Downtown” that aims to welcome animal lovers and their furry friends to the downtown area and its many businesses.

The organization told News Channel 11 that 23 businesses in downtown Elizabethton are pet friendly and eager to host community members and their dogs.

Community member and friend of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter Kathy Fraizer said the downtown area is one of her favorite walking spots with her dog.

“I love coming downtown and bringing my dog for a great doggy day out,” Fraizer said. “It is so nice to be welcomed into so many businesses!”

Main Street Elizabethton says they’re working with the city to develop long-term pet amenities downtown like sanitation and hydration stations. The organization said any downtown Elizabethton business with a “pet-friendly” sticker on their door will welcome leashed pets and have water bowls provided.

Downtown visitors are reminded to pick up after their animals and keep them on a leash for the health and safety of the community.

Pet-friendly businesses downtown will be featured on Main Street Elizabethton’s social media to highlight their support and care for pets. To discover and visit pet-friendly businesses, follow @DowntownElizabethton on Facebook and Instagram.