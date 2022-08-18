ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates.

According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand Marshal.

“Everyone loves Christmas traditions,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “The holiday season brings out that warm, nostalgic feeling where we gather with family and our community. This is why we are especially excited to honor The Elizabethton Senior Center to celebrate this wonderful resource and gathering space for our community.”

Alongside the year’s musical theme, Main Street Elizabethton encouraged participants to decorate their floats to represent vintage styles and music.

Float applicants must submit their entry online or call Main Street at 423-213-0090. The deadline for application is December 4.