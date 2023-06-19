KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)–Work on the Main Street Rebuild project in Kingsport is moving towards the core of downtown, and business owners are feeling the impact.

“Our customers and clients are telling us that it’s difficult to find us, but once they find us they know where we’re at,” Hannah Powell, co-owner of Bark Avenue Grooming Company, told News Channel 11.

Work on the project began last fall. Kingsport Public Works Director Michael Thompson told News Channel 11 that what began as a plan to overhaul road infrastructure morphed into a comprehensive update to the downtown corridor.

“When we talked to the utilities, they were like ‘yes, we need to go ahead and do our utilities,'” Thompson said. “It just kind of snowballed as we kept going, and it also gave us an opportunity also to do the sidewalks and the curbs and allow us to do the street trees and benches.”

Thompson said crews are currently working on sewer and water updates between Sullivan Street and Cherokee Street. The project will also move powerlines off of the Main Street sidewalks.

With work moving closer to the core of downtown, businesses are noticing its effects.

Railbirds Crossfit co-owner Tiffany Glover said though the Main Street rebuild has disrupted parking and power to her building, customers are still making their way downtown to sweat it out.

“Everybody’s like ‘oh, we got our warm-up in for the workout because we had to park like two streets over,'” said Glover. “But other than that, it’s been great.”

Glover also commended the city for communicating ahead of time when her building was set to lose water or power.

Dog groomers at Bark Avenue said they’re looking forward to the project’s completion, but in the meantime, they’ll find any way to get their customers in the building.

“We just want our clients to know that we’re going to accommodate how to get here,” said Powell. “Eventually, we’re going to drop-offs and pick-ups if it gets to that point.”

Thompson said the project should be complete in spring 2025.