Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shakes South Holston Lake early Sunday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to a United States Geological Survey (USGS) report, an earthquake took place Sunday morning in Washington County.

According to the report, the quake measured at magnitude 2.5 with an epicenter just off the shore of South Holston Lake, roughly 5.6 miles South of Abingdon, Virginia.

The report says the earthquake itself occurred at a depth of 3.4 kilometers, or just over 2 miles, at around 6 a.m. Nov. 21.

Anyone living in the area is encouraged to submit citizen science data to USGS here by describing what they felt at the time.

As of 9 a.m. on Nov. 21, community survey data says the impact was around a Level 3, which is considered weak with no damage expected, according to USGS.