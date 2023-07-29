ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace hosted a “Made in SWVA” craft fair, highlighting almost two dozen full-time and hobbyist artisans.

The event put Southwest Virginia crafters in the spotlight on Saturday as part of the Virginia Highlands Festival. Basket weavers, chair makers, crochet artists and more were in attendance providing demos and selling their work.

The cultural center serves the creative economy of 19 counties and 4 cities in SWVA. Among attending crafters and makers included Linda Skeens, who’s widely known both regionally and globally for her sweeping blue ribbon wins at the KY-VA District Fair.

Linda Skeens hosting cookbook signing at Made in SWVA; Photo: WJHL

The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts joined, as well, for several demonstrations in guitar-making, soap/bath bomb creation and letterpress activities.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center’s Marketing Director Olivia Bailey said this event helps artisans market their products and build their brands.

“We are trying to constantly provide educational programming for them to help on things like how to market your products, how to price your products, how to increase your growth as an artisan and as a business owner,” she told News Channel 11.

Jason Lester is a chairmaker that attended the event to both sell his chairs and provide visitors with demos on how he constructs them. He said this kind of event keeps the handmade way of making things alive.

“Events like this just kind of get some recognition out there, that there’s still people out there doing these traditional handcrafted works,” he said.

If you missed out on the summer event, another chance to attend the same event in Abingdon is taking place in November.