Mad Greek restaurant chain breaks minimum wage violations, ordered to pay nearly $200,000 to employees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities restaurant chain illegally kept its employees tips and must pay nearly $200,000 in backpay to 65 employees, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

An investigation into Cypriana, Inc. – which operates as Mad Greek International Cafe – found that the restaurant chain retained a percentage of servers’ tips illegally for business expenses and to pay the hourly wages of hosts and bussers, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the press release, the FLSA does not allow employers to retain servers’ tips. Under certain circumstances, employers may take credit for employee tips toward the employer’s obligation to pay those workers the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to the release.

Cypriana violated this rule, the press release said, which resulted in the employer owing the full federal minimum wage to its servers, a grand total of $188,728 in back wages that will be paid to 65 employees.

The Labor Department also discovered additional violations in record-keeping. According to the release, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Cypriana failed to maintain records showing the dates of birth for four underage employees.

“This investigation’s outcome reminds all employers to review their pay practices to ensure they are paying their workers as the law requires, and shows that the U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to leveling the playing field for employers who play by the rules,” WHD district director Nettie Lewis said in a statement.

More information on the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division can be found online or by calling 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).