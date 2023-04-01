GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Thousands of people will be wearing Mac McClung’s name on their back following a jersey and shirt pickup event at Gate City High School on Saturday.

The fundraiser was an idea from Mac, himself. Staff at the high school told News Channel 11 that McClung called their principal following his Slam Dunk Contest win and pitched the idea.

“He reached out to the principal here and said, ‘can we do this fundraiser here?'” Gate City High School teacher Kelsey Jones said. “‘And I want all proceeds to go back to the school’, which to me, makes it that much more honorable that he didn’t do it for his pocket. He did it for the community and for everybody to feel like they were a part of his life. And he just likes to support people and give back.”

School officials said there were 2,400 preordered jerseys and shirts, with 600 being mail orders going to places like the UK, Philippines, Italy and China. The school said all proceeds will go directly to the Gate City High School Athletic Department.

“Everyone wants to support their community, and what a better way than to represent someone who is as well known as Mac McClung and got a heart like he does,” Jones said.

The school’s athletic department will have another jersey and shirt order opportunity on April 17.