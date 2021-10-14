Lynn Garden Restaurant to hold Heroes Dinner on Saturday thanks to anonymous donor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lynn Garden Restaurant will offer free meals to veterans, first responders, and health care professionals on Saturday.

Reservations will be required and a few slots remained open as of Thursday evening. Seatings will take place at 2 p.m. and 5 pm. To reserve a spot, call 615-200-8776 or submit an online form.

The meals were made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

“The generosity and kindness and love and kindness of people, it’s out there so let’s continue to encourage that and we’re thankful to be part of that,” said restaurant co-owner Keltie Kerney.

The restaurant is located at 1105 Lynn Garden Drive.