KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday, residents of Kingsport’s Lynn Garden community got their first look at the city’s corridor study on the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare, Lynn Garden Drive.

The City of Kingsport announced plans to engage a Nashville-based consulting firm to study the areas bordering Lynn Garden Drive in December.

Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon told News Channel 11 that the study aims to help the city identify ways to improve the area around the road.

Harmon said Lynn Garden Drive sees about 17,000 cars per day, but that it struggles with an older housing stock.

“We’re really looking at how we can help spur revitalization, reinvestment, some private dollars really to get the community back to a place that Lynn Garden has a sense of pride,” said Harmon.

Residents were invited to view initial drafts of the corridor study and give their feedback at an open house at John F. Kennedy Elementary Tuesday night.

“I’m glad the city is looking at us,” resident Diane Newton told News Channel 11. ” Because when I talked to people about where I live, they sort of feel sorry for me at this point.”

Newton was not alone in expressing a desire for improvement in the neighborhood.

“I think we need good public housing, number one,” said resident Denise Lane. “Number two, we need beautification. We also need good public safety, do help with cleaning up my garden, cleaning up the homeless, cleaning up the drug problem here.”

Many other residents expressed an interest in new businesses, but others worried the suggested development won’t benefit the whole community.

“It seems like to me that the only ones the only ones that would actually make out of this would be the ones that are in business to do business,” Hunger First Director Michael Gillis told News Channel 11.

Gillis said he hopes developments in the area will include more than just housing and businesses, but also places for children to gather.

Retired Kennedy Elementary Teacher Pam Kindle said she’s most concerned that the elementary school remains a focus of the community.

“This school is the backbone of this community,” said Kindle. ” Without a school in this community, you’re not going to have anything to make the foundation.”

Harmon said she hopes to present the plan before city leaders in August.