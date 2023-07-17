KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A months-long study of the Lynn Garden Drive corridor was presented to Kingsport city leaders Monday evening.

The study, which has not been finalized, analyzed the short and long-term potential for the area.

It was conducted by the consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates of Nashville.

“We spent several months talking to people, looking at existing conditions, and then we developed a plan and we presented it to the community last month and got overwhelmingly positive feedback and today we got to share the results of the plan and the public feedback to the Board of Mayor of Aldermen,” Kevin Tilbury of Kimley-Horn and Associates said.

The study identified issues like the perception of crime, lack of investment, and vacant properties. It also noted a lack of “middle” or multi-family housing and proposed the development of “walk-up townhomes” along Lynn Garden Drive.

However, the study also identified opportunities, such as Lynn Garden being a “gateway to downtown” and the existence of stable neighborhoods and anchor institutions.

“The community is betting on Lynn Garden, the city is betting on Lynn Garden so now we have to convince the development community to bet on Lynn Garden by bringing new investment into the community,” Tilbury said.

According to Tilbury, the final plan will be developed over the next couple of months.