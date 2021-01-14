Lundberg appointed deputy speaker of Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) has been appointed deputy speaker of the Tennessee Senate by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

The deputy speaker is appointed to a two-year term and assists the speaker and acts as a liaison with regional and national legislative bodies.

Lundberg will also serve as 1st Vice-Chair of the Education Committee, which reviews all legislation regarding K–12 schools and higher education.

“I want to make sure we absolutely test students because we need to know who’s doing really well and why are they doing well, and how can we replicate that across the state,” Lundberg said. “At the same time, we shouldn’t penalize teachers because they’ve got students who can’t attend.”

The senator was also newly-appointed to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and will continue to serve on the Judiciary Committee.