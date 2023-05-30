KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Lunchtime Live Concert series will return to Glen Bruce Park in Kingsport starting Friday, June 2.
Sponsored by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, the concert series is free and open to the public and will feature local musicians and food trucks.
The concerts start at noon on Fridays. The schedule can be found below:
- June 2 – Chance Lawson, Lazzzy Chicken Food Truck
- June 9 – Kingsport Community Band, Brunch Box Food Truck
- June 16 – Southern Cities, Sully’s Meatballs Food Truck
- June 23 – Mahto & the Loose Balloons, BD&F Farms Kitchen Food Truck
- June 30 – Jamey & Catfish, Spudwagon
- July 7 – These Are the Angles, Spudwagon
- July 14 – Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, Lazzzy Chicken and Sully’s Meatballs
For more information on the Lunchtime Concert series, click here or call the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.