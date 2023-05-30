Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Lunchtime Live Concert series will return to Glen Bruce Park in Kingsport starting Friday, June 2.

Sponsored by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, the concert series is free and open to the public and will feature local musicians and food trucks.

The concerts start at noon on Fridays. The schedule can be found below:

June 2 – Chance Lawson, Lazzzy Chicken Food Truck

June 9 – Kingsport Community Band, Brunch Box Food Truck

June 16 – Southern Cities, Sully’s Meatballs Food Truck

June 23 – Mahto & the Loose Balloons, BD&F Farms Kitchen Food Truck

June 30 – Jamey & Catfish, Spudwagon

July 7 – These Are the Angles, Spudwagon

July 14 – Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, Lazzzy Chicken and Sully’s Meatballs

For more information on the Lunchtime Concert series, click here or call the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.