Lunchbox Nutrition: How healthy is your child’s pre-packaged food?

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – One stress of back to school time for parents is packing a lunch for their child.

Pre-packaged manufactured food can seem like an easy solution.

How healthy are those items though, and are they really all that bad for your kids?

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck met with a Tri-Cities nutritionist to find out.

“Don’t get overwhelmed, it can be very overwhelming. You’re trying to do everything for yourself and your kids. It does take a little bit of time, but once you get it, it’s going to be easy and you’re setting them up for success for the rest of their lives,” Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Monique Richard said.

Kaylyn will have much more on lunchbox nutrition on News Channel 11 tonight at 11.