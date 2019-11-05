Lunchbox Love donations to be given to children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Briggs Goforth’s annual Lunchbox Love donation will be given to patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Back when he was only eight months old, Briggs was diagnosed with cancer and received a donated blanket from the children’s hospital.

His family was so touched by the donation that they decided to create Lunchbox Love, which gives lunchboxes full of items like coloring books and crayons for kids at the hospital.

This year, Briggs is turning seven years old and will be making his donations Tuesday morning at 10:30.