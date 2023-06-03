BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is hosting its season-opening “Lunch on the Lawn” concert on Sunday afternoon.

A release from the park said the concert series is free to the public and takes place in the Victorian Garden, where shade trees are plentiful.

Sunday’s musical performance will be provided by Richard Phillips, a singer/songwriter that plays a variety of music such as blues, old-time and Americana. The release said Phillips has recorded ten original studio albums and plays many regional festivals. He currently shares his knowledge with up-and-coming musicians in the Mountain Music School Summer Program at Mountain Empire Community College.

Lunch on the Lawn’s free season kickoff concert happens on Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. More details can be found by calling the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322 or visiting their website at Virginiastateparks.gov.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lunch and a lawn chair or blanket, and dessert will be available for purchase from Dough & Joe’s food truck.