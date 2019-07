PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax mill make a couple of stops in southwest Virginia next week.

On Saturday, July 27, Fairfax will make a quick stop at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center at 230 Leona Street in Pennington Gap at 2:30 p.m.

Then, the lieutenant governor will attend an ice cream social at Leeman Field’s RV Park Pavilion at 335 Fairgrounds Road, also in Pennington Gap, from 3 to 5 p.m.