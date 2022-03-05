JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital fundraising radiothon, one boy in Unicoi County made sure that the money he raised ended up in the hands of those who needed it most.

After 7-year-old Jaxon Bailey spent four days inside the hospital with Niswonger doctors and nurses, he said knew he had to pay it forward.

“All the nurses and doctors were very good to me when I was here,” Bailey said. “I just wanted to help them raise money for kids.”

When Bailey learned of the Niswonger fundraiser, he said he wrote a letter to his principal at Love Chapel Elementary School asking for help. Once the letter was sent to every teacher in the school, Bailey took the collected funds straight to the hospital in hopes that it would help cover the cost of medicine for other children.

In a press conference last night, Niswonger and Ballad administration announced that the fundraiser had netted over $468,000 across 36 hours.