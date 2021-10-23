Loud noise heard throughout Tri-Cities was CSX train making emergency stop, rail officials say

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A loud, explosion-like noise heard around the Tri-Cities Saturday night was no cause for alarm, rail officials say.

According to CSX Public Safety, a train in the area had to make an emergency stop. CSX officials said when a train makes an emergency stop, it rapidly releases pressure and locks the wheels which can cause quite a bit of noise.

Residents throughout the region reported hearing the sound, and some said they felt the ground shake under their feet.

While the cause of the stop is not yet known, CSX officials say the train has since restarted.