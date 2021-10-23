Loud noise heard throughout Tri-Cities was CSX train making emergency stop, rail officials say

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A loud, explosion-like noise heard around the Tri-Cities Saturday night was no cause for alarm, rail officials say.
According to CSX Public Safety, a train in the area had to make an emergency stop. CSX officials said when a train makes an emergency stop, it rapidly releases pressure and locks the wheels which can cause quite a bit of noise.
Residents throughout the region reported hearing the sound, and some said they felt the ground shake under their feet.
While the cause of the stop is not yet known, CSX officials say the train has since restarted.