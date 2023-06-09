MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Marion Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced on Friday the first lots of an ongoing series are now on the market for people looking to build homes.

“Part of Marion’s ‘Project BAUD (Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized and Dilapidated Properties)’ program, these targeted lots have been acquired through donation, tax sales and outright purchase by the EDA over the past few months,” said chairman Ed Stringer.

The program aims to remove eyesores from the town and allow more appealing developments to make their way into Marion.

On June 7, the EDA reportedly authorized the sale of 19 vacant land properties. According to the release, the properties will be listed at a minimum of $20,000 per building lot with financing assistance and rebates available to purchasers building homes or rental duplexes on the sites and additional consideration to assist veterans to purchase and build.

“It’s another step we’re taking to help grow Marion,” added Marion Mayor David Helms. “Working with the EDA to finally get rid of these unsafe buildings, then turning the lots around to help new families build their homes in Marion, is setting the stage for even better things to come for our town.”

The EDA selected Appalachian Reality to list the lots as they’re available, a release stated.

For more information, contact Vickie Stamper at Appalachian Realty, 123 West Main Street, (276) 783-5174, vickie.stamper@appalachianrealtors.com.