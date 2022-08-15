JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the drum reportedly slipped from the vehicle’s platform and landed in the road.

In images taken on-scene by News Channel 11, scrape marks and dents can be seen on the drum as crews work to remove it from the road.

The mixer, which belonged to local construction company Summers-Taylor, contained a small amount of cement at the time. According to company spokesperson Grant Summers, no cement ended up spilling during the incident.

“We are currently investigating and gathering information regarding this incident,” Summers said in response to a News Channel 11 inquiry. “What we do know is that no one, including the driver, was hurt.”