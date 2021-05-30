‘Looking forward to it’: Jonesborough businesses gear up for 225th year of statehood celebration

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough businesses and community members are gearing up for a big week.

Following the Memorial Day weekend, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and The Oak Ridge Boys will be arriving in Jonesborough on Tuesday to kick off Tennessee’s celebration of 225 years of statehood. Officials are also expected to return Deed Book “A” to the town, a copy of Washington County’s earliest land records.

“I think everybody’s looking forward to it,” Jeff Gurley, owner of The Lollipop Shop, said.

Local businesses are hoping the event will draw customers to the town and boost their business following COVID.

“It’s gonna be a boost by default because anything is a boost compared to last year,” Gurley said. “We’re finally at 100% as far as inventory goes with things that we haven’t been able to sell in over a year.”

Emily Roper, Gabriel’s Christmas Store, a year-round Christmas store said the store is extending operation hours for the occasion.

“We’re staying open a little later that day. Normally, we close around 4:30,” Roper said. “We’re staying open until 8:00, so people can come in and enjoy the Christmas magic after hearing some good music.”

Owner of Izzy’s Boutique Crystal Valentine said she expects to see a little busier of a day on Tuesday.

“I’m sure it will draw a lot of people here,” Valentine said. “Everybody’s starting to get more comfortable getting around and about, so everybody’s more social now.”

“Jonesborough’s a little slice of Americana, as is the Oak Ridge Boys, so I’m sure they’ll put on a good show,” Gurley said. “Maybe, they’ll be some birthday cake for everybody to enjoy.”